£199 Apple iPod Touch 32GB

iPod touch lets you enjoy everything you love about an iPod, and then some. Watch your movies and TV shows on a brilliant 3.5-inch display. Use the revolutionary Multi-Touch interface to flick through your music in Cover Flow. And anytime you’re itching for more entertainment, just tap iTunes to browse and buy on the fly.

With room for up to 14,000 songs and up to 30 hours of audio playback time, iPod touch gives you nonstop musical entertainment. And the new Genius Mixes and Voice Control features add even more ways for you to experience your music.

You listen to music, and now your music listens to you. The new 32GB and 64GB iPod touch models feature Voice Control. So you can tell iPod touch to play songs from a specific playlist or artist.

Or speak simple commands such as “shuffle,” “pause,” and “next song.” You can even ask for the name of the track that’s currently playing (and hear iPod touch answer you).

Now the Genius feature is even more powerful. Introducing Genius Mixes. All you do is sync iPod touch to iTunes, and Genius automatically searches your library and finds songs that sound great together. Then creates up to 12 mixes you’ll love. These mixes are like channels programmed entirely with your music.

Grab that Apple iPod Touch 32GB model from Argos for a mere £199.