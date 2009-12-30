£200 Asus Eee PC 1008HA Seashell

Seemingly crafted by nature itself, the ASUS Eee PC 1008HA 'seashell' draws its inspiration from seashells and its opalescent and glossy exterior is crafted by the innovative in-Mold Roller technology.

It's so light and compact, you can take it anywhere with you! And with sleek curves and smooth lines hugging its lustrous shell, the ASUS Eee PC 1008HA (seashell) will easily charm passers-by wherever it goes.

The ASUS Eee PC 1008HA (seashell) is a highly portable companion that users can carry about. Boasting a profile measuring just 1-inch in depth and weighing at 1.1kg, the svelte and lightweight ASUS Eee PC 1008HA (seashell) is a joy to behold and its compact dimensions make it the perfect runabout internet device anywhere. The ASUS Eee PC 1008HA is built to be your perfect travel companion.

This model comes with an Atom N280 processor, 1GB RAM, a 160GB hard disk drive, two USb ports, a 1.3-megapixel webcam, one year Asus Collect and return as well as a six hour battery life. Get it from SimplyAsus for as little as £200.