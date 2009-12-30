£229 Fujitsu Siemens Esprimo V5535 Celeron 1GB RAM 160GB HDD Vista

ESPRIMO Mobile V5535 is a versatile all-rounder professional notebook for the price-conscious, casual user.

A brilliant 15.4-inch widescreen plus Intel Celeron M processor ensures maximum performance for both on the road and in the office.

The ESPRIMO Mobile V5535 is your gateway to professional mobile working. It is the professional companion for the price-conscious, casual user.

This notebook is the ultimate balance of valuable performance and best-in-class mobility at very attractive prices. You have the brilliant large 15.4-inch widescreen display for a maximum viewing comfort and an ergonomic full-size keyboard.

Ideal for users working both on the road and in the office, it features a built-in super multi DVD writer and LAN. The Wireless LAN module offers unlimited freedom of connectivity wherever you are.

This particular model comes with an Intel Celeron M570 clocked at 2.26GHz, 1GB RAM, a 160GB hard disk drive, a DVD writer, a SIS Mirage video module, Vista Home Basic and a 15.4-inch LCD display. It is available for £229 only at Buyit247.com.