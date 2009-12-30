£269 Compaq Mini 311c-1010SA Notebook PC Atom CPU Nvidia ION 11.6-inch HD Ready Screen

The Compaq Mini 311 is a digital companion with enhanced graphics and HD capabilities for fun multimedia enjoyment in a functional mini format. Take your photos, music, and HD video with you and get online wherever you go!

Featuring genuine Windows 7 for superior digital entertainment and advanced features. Take your entertainment to go. Enjoy an 11.6-inch screen, Genuine Windows XP Home, and NVIDIA Ion graphics for smooth HD playback.

HDMI port delivers easy to use single­cable HD audio/video connection. A mini that's as easy to use as it is to carry. The Compaq Mini 311 has a 92% full size keyboard so you can use email and IM as they were intended. VGA and HDMI ports allow fast connection to your TV or monitor for sharing.

Simple video chat and conferencing. WLAN (or optional WWAN) connectivity to stay in touch with friends via social networking sites or IM using the built in Compaq mini webcam. The built in microphone guarantees crisp, clear online conversations. You can never be too slim!

The Compaq Mini 311 is designed to be slim, lightweight, and highly portable, with battery life of up to XX hours. While you are out and about you'll want to show off the chic black Unity Imprint finish.

When you get home, plug your Compaq Mini 311 into your main PC and let Syncables do the rest! Update your files, bookmarks, emails, and more in just a click.

Use the code VCCODEHP for a £30 discount from HP direct. This model comes with WIndows XP Home, 1GB RM, a 160GB HDD, a 1366x768 pixel screen, Nvidia ION graphics and much more, all for only £269.10.