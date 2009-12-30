£299 Compaq Presario CQ61-310 Laptop 2GB 250GB 15.6" Screen Windows 7

The 15.6-inch Compaq Presario CQ61 with Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium puts the versatility and productivity of notebook computing within your reach.

Sleek and stylish by design, this 15.6-inch, 16:9 ratio Compaq Presario notebook features a unique Imprint design in a glossy black finish that elegantly blends together stylish form and practical function.

An easy-to-use notebook with all the capabilities you need to achieve professional and personal productivity, including a full-size keyboard with numeric key pad and an LED display.

Designed to provide the right set of features at a great value, the Compaq Presario CQ61-300 delivers versatility and quality without compromising on price.

Compaq's Presario CQ61 is a fast and easy-to-use laptop for on-the-go computing. Boasting a 15.6" screen (maximum resolution 1366x768) and powered by a 2GHz AMD Sempron processor, it's fast and functional - and finished in a simple black.

It has a 160GB hard drive on board, with 2048MB of memory and six hours of battery life while in use.

It's sold with the latest Windows 7 Home Premium operating system already loaded.

This computer has an integrated modem, webcam, microphone and speakers, is WiFi compatible, has networking capabilities, memory card slot and an easy-to-follow quick start guide. The optical drive is BlyRay and HD compatible, and additional utlities can be added via the four USB ports.

Comes with a 1 year manufacturer's guarantee. Buy this Compaq Presario laptop from Tesco for only £299 excluding delivery.