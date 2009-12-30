£300 HP Compaq 6735s Notebook Sempron CPU 2GB 160GB Vista

AMD Business Class solutions and an impressive combination of mobile office features make the HP Compaq 6735s Notebook PC an affordable productivity tool.

Ideal for students looking for an AMD M780G Chipset which provides great gaming graphics and video quality. This sleek notebook is newly designed and equipped with enhanced security and a long three hour battery life making it one smart investment.

Plus, stay connected where you need to work with WiFi Certified WLAN and integrated Bluetooth wireless technologies. Includes a button to turn WiFi and Bluetooth on and off to maximise battery life.

This one comes with a Sempron SI42 processor, 2GB DDR memory, 160GB RAM, a DVD writer, four USB ports, WiFi and a 15.4-inch screen, all for £300 from Asda.