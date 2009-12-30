£369 Samsung NP-R519-JA05UK Laptop Dual Core 3GB 500GB Windows 7

Featuring state-of-the-art Intel processor technology with advanced connectivity, this ultra sharp 15.6'' screen has a pure 16:9 aspect ratio, which is optimised for watching HD movies or playing games, with no black bars in widescreen.

Equipped with the latest optical disc drive and built-in stereo speakers, you can enjoy enhanced HD content, with perfect image and sound reproduction, wherever you choose to be.

What sets this laptop apart from others in the same price bracket is the fact that it comes with a whopping 500GB hard disk drive. The rest of its configuration is pretty standard; a Pentium Dual Core T4200, 3GB RAM, a DVD writer, Windows 7 Home Premium and a large screen.

You can purchase this laptop from Comet for only £369.