£379 Compaq CQ5223 Desktop PC Quad Core 3GB 320GB HDD 18.5" PC Monitor

Perfect for those in search of simplicity, reliability and value-for-money in a stylish-looking desktop PC. This computer comes with genuine Windows 7 for superior digital entertainment and advanced features.

The deep glossy piano black with a touch of chrome and a screen-painted CQ logo make the Compaq CQ5223 Desktop PC series a stylish addition to any home.

This feature-packed desktop PC features powerful processors, high-capacity hard drives, the latest security features, extensive connectivity options and great quality digital sound - all at a very attractive price.

This PC's sophisticated design goes beyond just good looks - a connections panel, including a built-in optical drive, 2 USB ports and a 6-in-1 digital media reader, is conveniently located on the front of the PC, making all peripherals easy to access.

Benefit from the quality, reliability and support you can expect from the leading consumer desktop PC manufacturer.

This computer comes with a 18.5-inch screen, a quad core AMD Athlon II X4 620, 3GB RAM, a 320GB hard disk drive, Windows 7 Premium, NVIDIA GeForce 6150 SE GPU with 256MB memory, a DVD writer and much more. Get it from Tesco for only £379 excluding delivery.