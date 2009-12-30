£39.99 Epson SX215 All in One Printer

Add colour and quality to your printing with this versatile Epson SX215 printer/copier/scanner. Includes memory card slots and a 3.8 cm LCD viewer for printing photos without even switching on your PC. You can also save money on cartidges by only replacing the colour used.

Whether you print documents or photos, Epson’s DURABrite Ultra Ink provides high-quality documents and lab-quality photos that are resistant to water, fading and even highlighter pens.

Our All-in-One can fit in a small space, so ideal for desk use. Save money as you only replace the colours used. High-quality documents and lab-quality photos that are water, smudge and fade resistant.

Print photos directly from PictBridge or from your memory card. The 3.8 cm LCD screen removes the need to switch on your PC.

Get 10% off this Printer! Simply use voucher code 10PRINT in the basket to get your discount. This all in one printer is available for around £36 excluding delivery.