£429 Toshiba 40LV665DB LCD Television Full HD 40-inch

The Toshiba 40LV665DB is a 40-inch LCD TV that is capable of displaying Full DH content. It has a contrast ratio of 5000:1 and includes the Active vision picture enhancement technology that helps in improving the picture quality of your screen.

Response time is the speed at which crystals in an LCD panel “twist” to block and allow the passage of light. The Toshiba LCD TV has a response time of 5 ms which avoids the blurring of fast-motion pictures on actions movies and sports. The Toshiba 40LV665DB comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels which delivers amazingly sharp and clear images.

The Toshiba LCD TV has the power-saving Light sensor that detects the ambient light in a room and accordingly makes the picture brightness adjusents. Apart from giving a comfortable viewing experience, the Light sensor also reduces the power consumption of the TV.

The Toshiba 40LV665DB is capable of displaying high definition TV signals like those from Sky HD Box or Play Station 3. The composite connectors of the TV include audio and video inputs that allow the TV to carry analogue audio and video signals.

Moreover, you can also upgrade the picture and sound quality of the Toshiba 40LV665DB TV with the help of the 4 HDMI connections. The Toshiba 40LV665DB can be also receive RGB PC in signals and thus the TV screen can be used as a PC monitor.

The Toshiba 40LV665DB can be purchased from Comet for only £429 including delivery.