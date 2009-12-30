£450 Toshiba Regza 42AV635DB 42-inch Widescreen Full HD 1080p LCD TV with Freeview and Resolution +

The REGZA AV63 series combines HD Ready picture processing with a stylish contemporary black high gloss design. All Regza AV63s feature Resolution+ technology which enhances standard definition content to virtually high definition quality.

The AutoView function is able to adapt to the lighting conditions in the room and analyses the content on screen, automatically and instantaneously providing optimal picture settings at all times.

The AV61 series boasts a contemporary black gloss finish, with narrow bezels and new slim speakers. The stylish design hides a wealth of technology, including 4 x HDMI slots, a PC Input connection and powerful audio performance from the integrated stereo speakers

Toshiba’s unique Resolution+ upscaling technology takes everyday standard definition content and instantly improves edge detail and texture, enhancing it to virtually high definition picture quality.

With Resolution+, your 1080p Toshiba LCD TV will produce near HD picture quality on all standard definition TV, DVD and downloaded content you watch while still delivering the most pure and stunning picture quality possible from all high definition sources.

Toshiba’s unique technology that automatically adjusts picture settings depending on not only the room lighting, which is common feature on quality LCD TVs these days, but also the content shown on screen.

The technology eliminates the need to constantly have to adjust the backlight brightness and colour settings in order to find the best viewing experience in all environments.

You can buy this Toshiba Regza AV63 42-inch television from Amazon for £450 including delivery.