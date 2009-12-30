£49 Fujifilm Finepix A170 Blue 10-megapixel Camera

The Fujifilm Finepix A170 offers full 10 megapixel quality plus 3x zoom optics and great low light (ISO 1600) performance plus a large 2.7" monitor, all in a compact body.

This model is equipped with a Panorama mode that allows up to three consecutive images to be seamlessly stitched together.

With Auto Scene Recognition, the Finepix A170 will recognise shooting situations from six choices (Portrait (with Face Detection), Landscape, Macro, Backlit Portrait, Night and Night Portrait). Once the appropriate mode is selected, exposure and focus settings are then optimised.

Fujifilm's own anti-blur technology helps keep your images sharp and free from the effects of shake.

The Finepix A170 uses two standard AA batteries so that if you run out of power, it's always easy to replace them.

You can buy this Fujifilm Finepix A170 from Jessops for only £49, a price that includes delivery.