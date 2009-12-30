£49 Jessops Digital LCD 10.4" Hi-Resolution 2GB Frame

Advancing from the popular Jessops 10.4" Hi-Resolution Frame, this frame boasts a large 2GB internal memory, built in editing suite, auto rotate function, improved video compatibility, and an improved user interface.

High resolution LCD screen with 4:3 ratio – for exceptional image quality

2GB Internal memory with a copy and resize function allowing the storage of hundreds of photos.

Auto rotate function for displaying portrait photos, Built-in ArcSoft software with Dynamic lighting, face beautify and face tracking modes.

Multi card slots – for SDHC, DS, MMC, CF, MS, XD and USB, MP3 function – for playing your favourite MP3 to your slideshow, Video playback with sound

Magic window function for displaying multiple photos on screen, File sorting menu, Clock and calendar and alarm function with slideshow & Remote control included.

This multimed frame can display up to 800x600 pixels and is mains operated. with an internal speaker. You can buy it from Jessops Digital for only £49. Bear in mind that stocks are very limited.