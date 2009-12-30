£50 Maxtor Basics S306404EHD301-RK / 640GB / USB 2.0 / 3.5" External Hard Drive

The Maxtor Basics External Desktop hard drive is ideal when you need simple, reliable add-on storage; when you need a worry-free storage solution for your home or work files and; when you need to easily handle your expanding collection of digital photos, audio files, and documents.

Your work, your photos, your songs, your digital video, your memories - Store them all safely and securely in Maxtor's External Desktop Hard Drive.

Ideal for home and office, it's easy to use - just connect the power adaptor; then connect the USB cable into your PC or Mac and your Maxtor Desktop Hard Drive appears as another drive on your computer. Perfect for the Home PC or laptop user who needs extra storage in a hurry.

This is an external 640GB hard disk drive with a Maxtor drive with 16MB cache and a spinning speed of 7200RPM. It is compatible with most recent operating systems and carries a three year warranty.

It is on sale at Play.com for only £49.97 including delivery.