£569 Dell Studio XPS 8000 Core i7-860 4GB RAM 500GB 1GB Nvidia GT240

Transform your screen into the ultimate entertainment empire with the new Dell Studio XPS 8000. This sleek and sophisticated desktop boasts new Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and stunning graphics options with plenty of room for expandability. Its confident design will leave you speechless, while its powerful features will keep you coming back for more.

Dive deeper into your media with enhanced graphics and Hi-def capabilities while condensing it all using a GPGPU-enabled graphics solution and optional CyberLink MediaShow Espresso.

Watch your screen transform into lifelike reality with standard ATI 4350 graphics or optional NVIDIA GeForce graphics up to 1.8GB. Choose from NVIDIA GeForce GT220 or NVIDIA GeForce GTS240 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX260. Enjoy Hi-def imagery and world-class performance with lightning-fast video and image processing. And for a more intense gaming experience, accelerated PhysX gaming effects provide a dynamic, larger-than-life impact.

The Studio XPS 8000’s sleek and streamlined design isn’t just for show — every curve and contour was built for convenience and durability. Its angled stature provides easy access from above, while its recessed media tray offers 2 convenient USB ports for your portable devices.

The media card reader and power button are also located on the top for easy-reach access. And it doesn’t stop there. The new look of the Studio XPS 8000 desktop is tailored in Pure White with Metallic Silver accents.

This particular model comes with an Intel Core i7-860 processor, Windows 7 Home Premium, 4GB RAM, a 500GB hard disk drive, a 1GB Geforce GTS240 video card, a DVD writer and the usual other accessories. It is on sale at Dell for £569; type in voucher code LGP?PXR7ZJG4FC for this price.