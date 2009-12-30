£750 Panasonic VIERA TX-P46G10B 46" Full HD Plasma TV Freesat

Revolutionise your television-viewing experience with this amazing Panasonic VIERA TX-P46G10B 46" Full HD Plasma TV!

This high-tech television includes 600Hz Sub-field Drive technology to deliver a blur-free picture, even during the most action-packed of sequences. With the VIERA TX-P46G10B you'll enjoy an outstanding TV picture in glorious Full HD 1080p resolution!

A native contrast ratio of 40,000:1 translates to a beautiful tonal range from deep blacks through to sparkling bright whites. The new Real Black Drive system works in concert with NeoPDP technology to achieve cutting-edge black reproduction.

To complement the formidable picture quality, the VIERA TX-P46G10B also boasts V-Audio technology, which produces a stunning multi-channel effect so that you can enjoy an exhilarating cinematic experience!

To assure you of a broad viewing choice, the Panasonic VIERA TX-P46G10B 46" Full HD Plasma TV incorporates both Freeview and Freesat tuners.

The Freesat requires the installation of a satellite dish, after which you can enjoy a wide selection of SD and HD free-to-air TV channels with no subscription fees or set-top box required.

Thanks to the built-in VIERA Image Viewer, you can also view your AVCHD high definition videos or JPEG photos on the big screen of the VIERA TX-P46G10B.

A straightforward SD media card interface enables you to admire your creative efforts straight from the camera or camcorder!

A wide selection of other connectivity options increases the appeal of the 46-inch Panasonic VIERA TX-P46G10B even more.

Three HDMI connectors allow you to hook up to multiple HD devices, whilst a PC input lets you use your TV as a large and luxurious computer monitor.

With a host of other exciting features and a beautifully refined design, the Panasonic VIERA TX-P46G10B 46" Full HD Plasma TV will elevate your home entertainment enjoyment to a whole new level!

Buy this television from Dixons for only £750 including delivery.