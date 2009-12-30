£90 LG BD350 Blu Ray Player

With this LG BD350 Blu-ray you can enjoy the wonderful high-definition picture, packed full of detail, when watching your favourite movies.

The uncompressed sound quality is another benefit available from this LG Blu-ray player. As with other Blu-ray players, the LG BD350 will playback your existing DVDs to a very high standard and provided you have a suitable TV, it can upscale them to 1080p, for even greater levels of clarity.

Where the LG BD350 Blu-ray player scores over some of its rivals is in being able to playback DivX discs. It also includes technology such as Dolby Digital Plus, DTS HD and Dolby True HD. A fast loading time of just 18 seconds takes the frustration out of watching films.

Having already won many design awards for their TVs and mobile phones, it comes as little surprise to find that the BD350 is something of a looker. The BD350 has a design sophistication that reflects the technology within.

You can buy this wonderful Blu-ray player from Argos from only £90.