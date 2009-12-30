£99 Sony DSCW215 12-megapixel Camera

A great price for this Sony DSC-W215 12 megapixel digital camera featuring 4x optical zoom, a 30mm lens and a 2.7'' LCD screen. Compact, stylish and easy to use. Enjoy very high quality images plus serious features like Smile Shutter, Wide angle lens and Intelligent Scene Recognition for fuss-free results.

It can be hard judging the best camera settings to use in tricky situations like twilight portraits and sun-drenched backlit beach scenes. Intelligent Scene Recognition automatically adjusts exposure and other settings, helping you achieve better-looking results with less effort.

Dramatic landscapes, architectural shots, interiors and even family scenes can produce disappointing results when a scene gets cut off at the edges. A wide angle lens lets you pack more into the picture without having to stand further back from the subject.

Now it’s easy to capture beautiful, smiling portraits of friends and family. Enhanced Face Detection automatically adjusts camera settings for clear, crisp results with natural skin tones. Smile Shutter fires the shutter automatically when your subject smiles to capture those happy moments.

This camera is a 12-megapixel model with a 2.7-inchLCD screen, 4x Optical zoom and free carry case. Note that it comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It is available from Comet from £99.