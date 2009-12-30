Adobe To Be Prime Target For Hackers In 2010 Says McAfee

If recent forecasts from a security vendor are to be believed then hackers would be more inclined to break into the security shell of Adobe System’s Acrobat Reader and Flash products than to Microsoft Office applications in the next year.

Popular security solutions vendor McAfee, in its latest report dubbed as "2010 Threat Predictions", has claimed that Adobe’s products would be the prime target for the hackers in 2010.

Citing the same, the report stated: "Cybercriminals have long picked on Microsoft products due to their popularity. In 2010, we anticipate Adobe software, especially Acrobat Reader and Flash, will take the top spot".

Hackers generally target the most popular products in a bid to get the maximum impact, and this tendency has made Microsoft as its main target for years.

But, this time their focus could shift from Microsoft to Adobe Systems, primarily because of the strengthened security measures the software giant has put in place in its latest OS releases.

However, Adobe’s CTO, Kevin Lynch, has already accepted that his company’s software products are being targeted more often than not, and asserted that the company has ramped up its efforts to tighten up the security.

In addition, the report further suggested an increased level of hacking attacks on popular social networking sites, like Twitter and Facebook, in the upcoming year.

One of the main reasons why Adobe products will be under heavy fire from hackers is because of their ubiquity. Flash for example is on all platforms, mobile or fixed, except for the iPhone and potentially, hackers could devise more cross platforms attack as from next year.

