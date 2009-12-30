Microsoft Officially Unveils Windows Mobile 6.5.3

Microsoft has confirmed the existence of Windows Mobile 6.5.3 operating system for smartphones and is likely to start shipping it to mobile manufacturers in the first half of 2010.

The Redmond based software giant has added a new section in its Windows Mobile Development Center page titled ‘Developing Widgets for Windows Mobile 6.5’ which contains the following text: ‘Beginning with the Windows Mobile 6.5.3 release, touchable tiles replace soft keys. For developers, the change from soft keys to touchable tiles is automatic starting with Windows Mobile 6.5.3.

The new section on the developer pages confirms that the software company is planning to release the smartphone operating system soon enough.

Windows Mobile experts and commentators believe that the company will most likely announce the new mobile OS in the Consumer Electronics Show which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in 2010.

Many analysts agree that the new OS may just help Microsoft to regain some of its lost ground in the mobile operating system market although it is likely to be nothing more than a stop gap before the real deal comes in towards the end of the year.

Windows Mobile 7 is the one on which many are pinning their hopes for a resurgent Microsoft to come and challenge the likes of iPhone OS or Google Android.

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who incidentally a key note speaker at the show has also called joint press conference with LG and Sprint and it is being rumored that the company may also unveil a new WiMax-based smartphone.

