Microsoft Says China Is Most Important Search Market For Bing

In an attempt to boost the global market share for recently launched Bing search engine, Microsoft is planning to penetrate the world’s biggest search engine market China, which has seen a 38 per cent surge in search engine over the last quarter.

Replying to Reuters via email, the world’s biggest software firm said that "Microsoft is committed to the China market and the search market in China is the most important strategic market for Microsoft."

Thanks to some highly extensive marketing, Microsoft Bing has managed to acquire a commendable share of around 10 percent in the US search market which is dominated by Google and Yahoo Inc.

The Redmond based software giant plans to do same in the Chinese search engine market which still remains somewhat untapped by Western companies. The Chinese search engine market is currently dominated by Baidu, a homegrown search engine client with a 63 percent share of the booming Chinese market whereas global search engine giant Google, has a market share of 31 percent.

Interestingly, the Chinese internet market, which was valued at 2 billion Yuan or $293 million, has a customer base of over 350 million users and is emerging as a lucrative market for several global search companies that are planning to expand overseas.

Microsoft has to be more aggressive in the Chinese market even it means operating at a loss in the short term. Microsoft doesn't have the choice if it wants to be a serious rival to Google and local behemoth Baidu.

