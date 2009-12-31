Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2, Best Selling Game On Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the hugely popular video game which had sold 1.4 million copies within 24 hours of being released in Britain, has topped Amazon UK’s list of top selling items in 2009.

Amazon.co.uk has revealed that Modern Warfare 2, is one of the two video games, second being Fifa 10, that have gotten 2 slots in the list of top 5 best-selling items on Amazon this year.

Brian Mcbride, the managing director at Amazon.co.uk, said that "Clearly with the success of Nintendo's Wii console, many families have a games console somewhere in the house. It's no longer just for teenagers. Lots of the family sit around and play games."

Modern Warfare 2 which incidentally has received a 94 percent aggregate by Metacritic, edged out the DVD of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince to get the top spot on the list which placed the DVD of Michael McIntyre Live 2009 on the third position with SanDisk 8GB SDHC Secure Digital Card and Fifa 10 getting the 4th and 5th position respectively.

In related news, last week Telegraph had reported that Britain’s video game industry was "officially" bigger than its movie industry as up to September 2009, £1.74 billion had been spent on video games whereas movie box office collection combined with DVD sales fetched just £1.19 billion.

Our Comments

CoD MW2 deserves the title of best selling game of 2009. Unlike some other contemporary titles, it has managed to improve upon its predecessor and the fact that it has generated tens of millions of dollars of revenues for its publishers is a sign of more (good) things to come.

