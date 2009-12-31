Hackers To Target Google Chrome OS In 2010

Google's much hyped computer operating system Chrome OS, poised to hit the floor sometime in the next year, could rest at the top of the list of the most targeted software in 2010 according to reports from security vendor McAfee.

The search engine giant's upcoming venture into the operating system business could be targeted by hackers even before it is officially released, said Sam Masiello, the director of threat management at McAfee.

Forecasting hard times ahead for new OS in the next year, Masiello said, "It'll be the new kid on the block, that's one of the primary drivers why we think cybercriminals will target Chrome OS. The same thing happened to Windows Vista and Windows 7, even before they were finished".

Being a new entrant into the operating system domain, Chrome would presumably grab the eyeballs of security researchers, and could even prompt hackers to try their hands in breaking into its security shell, he added.

Another reason that the expert cited for the enhanced interest in Google Chrome OS is its heavy reliance on the HTML 5. This is a yet-to-be-finished iteration of HTML technology that intends to substitute the existing sets of rich media plug-ins with some cutting-edge features developers can incorporate right into websites.

Our Comments

It is certainly not surprising that Chrome OS will be a target for cybercriminals due to the fact that it will be based on a number of ground-breaking, but still unproven technology (at least when it comes to security).

