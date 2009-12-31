Microsoft To Bring Xbox Live To Windows Mobile

Microsoft seems all set to step up the game in the highly competing mobile phone OS market, as the software giant is reportedly trying to bring its popular Xbox Live gaming service on Windows Mobile platform sometime next year.

The company has posted new job postings calling on experts who can port its popular gaming service on to Windows Mobile platform to join its LIVE team.

The software maker’s official job postings, which were posted just before Christmas, include details for the posts of Software Test Engineer, Senior Software Test Engineer, and a Principal Program Manager.

Under the profile of Principal Program Manager, the company clearly mentioned that it’s looking for experts who can "bring Xbox LIVE enabled games to Windows Mobile."

The person appointed for the post would have this job profile to "focus specifically on what makes gaming experiences 'Live enabled' through aspects such as avatar integration, social interactions, and multiscreen experiences".

The move seems to be a part of Microsoft’s oft-discussed "three screens" concept that intends to develop an impeccable computing experience between a mobile device, television and PC.

This could further help spice up the offerings of Windows Mobile platform, and would place it better against the tough competitors like Symbian and Android.

Our Comments

Attractive combination from Microsoft that could yield some interesting results. The software company is the only one that has a mobile platform and a gaming platform. Neither Nintendo nor Sony is in this position. That said, Apple could come up with something similar fairly soon.

Related Links

Xbox Live Headed to Windows Mobile Devices?

(PC World)

Job ad suggests Xbox Live headed for WinMo phones

(CNet)

Xbox Live for WinMo phones en Route

(Techtree)

Microsoft wants someone to turn Xbox into Xphone

(Register)

Xbox Live integration coming to Windows Mobile?

(Seattle Post Intelligencer)