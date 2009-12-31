Nokia mixed reality

As the physical and digital words become ever more closely meshed together, here’s an interesting concept video from Nokia’s mixed reality experience team. It demonstrates the potential use of near-eye display glasses, gaze tracking and a haptic wristband for gesture control (a bit like a Wii controller).

On the other hand, mixed reality might have a shadowy undertone. Do you think the actress starts to look a bit uncomfortable by the time she gets her third message? I can imagine her regretting the sign up to unlimited partner tracking.

Originally published at OneMobileRing.com