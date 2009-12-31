Nuance Acquires Spinvox For £64 Million

Nuance Communications, a US-based software company which provides voice recognition services, has acquired the voice-to-text service provider Spinvox in a $102.5 million (£64 million) deal.

The Spinvox acquisition will allow Nuance, which also provides voice-to-text software, to increase its customer base worldwide apart from providing support for several other languages as the combined company will be able to support voice-to-text services in German, Spanish, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

Spinvox is a Marlow, UK-based software company which provides software that converts voice messages to text messages that can be sent as email or posted on blogs and social networking sites.

Meanwhile, Nuance, which is headquartered in Massachusetts USA, is famous for its Dragon NaturallySpeaking software which allows customers to create documents and emails via dictation and counts AT&T as one of its customers.

Nuance said that the company plans to integrate Spinvox’s technology with its voice recognition platform to provide better products for its customers.

Spinvox, announcing the acquisition on its company blog, said that "This is great news for customers as there will be more services, more applications, highly accurate voice-to-text transcription and the best delivery platform available – no matter where you are in the world!". The company added that existing Spinvox customers will not be affected from this acquisition.

Our Comments

So this is the end of the journey for Spinvox as far as the original company is concerned. Nuance will not only get some cool technology but also a substantial userbase that includes some very big clients like Telefonica. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for Nuance after the acquisition.

