Deal: Nook Simple Touch, HD and HD+ eBook accessories for £5

There's nothing quite like reading a great book in the summer sunshine. And it looks like Nook wants to reclaim this most joyful of seasons with a hell of an offer.

You can now pick up a wide range of Nook-branded eBook accessories for just a fiver – that's up to 85 per cent off some products.

Whether you own a Simple Touch, HD or HD+ device, Nook has you covered with a pretty huge selection of covers, styluses and screen protectors.

The company hasn't had too smooth a ride over the last few months, but hopes to get back in the good graces of readers with this deal.

You can find the offer here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.