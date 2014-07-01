Exploding Dell laptop sets pensioner on fire

The world of technology really is exploding at the moment.

Unfortunately, that was literally the case for one woman from Pennsylvania when her Dell Inspiron laptop exploded in front of her.

72-year-old Loretta Luff was checking her email and playing Spider Solitaire when the laptop exploded, causing her battery pack to fly across the room.

She said, "The next thing I knew, my shirt was on fire, I grabbed that and took that off and I think that's when I singed my hair."

She also sustained burns to her foot, arm and face.

"My foot is the worst. I think when I came down on a piece of the hot battery part, I came down and stepped on that."

Preliminary examinations suggest that that the battery may have been the cause of the explosion.

Dell has issued a statement hinting that the battery may not have been an approved model.

"It's also important to note that, in our product documentation, Dell tells customers that "using an incompatible battery or a third-party battery may increase the risk of fire or explosion and that they should replace the battery only with a battery purchased from Dell that is designed to work with their Dell computer."

Luff did say that she had replaced the battery but admitted to not knowing whether the replacement was Dell-approved.

UPDATE: A Dell spokesperson has got in touch with ITProPortal, saying, "Dell places the highest priority on the evaluation and investigation of all safety and potential safety issues for the products that we and our suppliers produce. When Dell becomes aware of an incident, we handle it with the goals of assuring customer safety and a thorough failure analysis.

"Dell will take appropriate steps to investigate this incident. It's also important to note that, in our product documentation, Dell tells customers that 'using an incompatible battery or a third-party battery may increase the risk of fire or explosion and that they should replace the battery only with a battery purchased from Dell that is designed to work with their Dell computer.'"