"Having a girl founder would devalue the company": Tinder sued over alleged sexist taunts

Popular dating app Tinder is facing a sexual discrimination charge from its former vice president of marketing and co-founder, Whitney Wolfe.

Wolfe claims that her former boss, chief marketing officer Justin Mateen, called her a "whore" at a company event in front of Tinder CEO Sean Rad, and that her status as a co-founder was downplayed by other executives.

Read more: Tinder security flaw exposes users' locations

Tinder's parent companies Match.com and IAC are also named as defendants.

Wolfe and Mateen had dated for several months in 2013 but, according to the lawsuit, Mateen sent her multiple emails containing sexist and racist language after the relationship had ended.

Mateen also allegedly told her that she was not listed as a co-founder in Tinder's press materials because having "a girl founder" would devalue the company.

She accuses Rad, along with Match.com CEO Sam Yagan, of repeatedly ignoring her complaints about Mateen's behaviour.

After Mateen allegedly called her a "whore", Wolfe says she offered to resign in exchange for "modest severance" but Rad sacked her instead.

Two of Wolfe's lawyers, John Mullan and David Lowe, have both issued statements. Mullan said that Wolfe "lost her job simply for refusing to take the abuse any longer."

Read more: Casual dating app Tinder flirts with native advertising to boost earnings

Lowe added, "IAC and Match.com, which own Tinder, allowed this culture to exist and did nothing to prevent the discrimination or harassment. IAC and Match.com need to be held responsible for their failure to supervise the executives at Tinder."

IAC responded by saying that they have suspended Mateen pending an ongoing internal investigation.