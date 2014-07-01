Mobile app of the day: Kobo

Last week one of my apps of the day was the updated Kindle app. Well, now Kobo gets its turn; the e-reading specialist has launched its app for Windows Phone at long last. There have been apps for Android and iPhone for a while and it is good to see Windows Phone added to the fold.

The range of features available is pretty much what you would expect from a reading app. You can synchronise your library of reading matter with the cloud store of course. Read away and the app will record where you stop, allowing this point to be synchronised with the app on other devices, so you can pick up reading on another screen at the point you left off on your Windows Phone.

There are various ways to customise the look and feel of the app including a night mode that changes the colour scheme as well as font style and size customisation. For Windows Phone users there's also the ability to get quick access to recent reads from live tiles.

Click here to download Kobo for Android, or here for iOS, or here for Windows Phone.

Product: Kobo

OS: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

Price: Free