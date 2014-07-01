Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 spec leak includes Qualcomm 64-bit chip and high-res selfie snapper

Samsung’s Galaxy Mega 2 will be among the first smartphones to include a Qualcomm 64-bit processor after new details on the phablet-sized device leaked out on a benchmarking site.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Mega review

A list of tentative specifications appeared in a GFXBench report entitled “3D Graphics Performance of Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 [SM-G7508]” and the list also included a powerful lens on the front specifically for selfies.

The processor will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core 64-bit chip clocked at 1.2GHz with an Adreno 306 GPU and it’s rumoured that it has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department it is rumoured to have a 4.7-megapixel snapper on the front designed to take high-resolution selfies as well as 1080p full HD videos. The main camera is a 12-megapixel lens but Phone Arena speculates that this could just be the 4:3 format and the real camera is a 16-megapixel lens.

The Korean company has downsized the screen of the device from the 6in display of the original Mega to a 5.9in size that has the same 1,280 x 720 resolution of its predecessor.

Samsung including a 64-bit processor means Galaxy Mega 2 owners will be able to take advantage of Google’s recently unveiled Android L operating system once it is released and it brings the challenge to Apple’s door in the 64-bit department.

The Cupertino-based rival included a 64-bit A7 chip for the first time in its latest iPhone and iPad models and is likely to upgrade this once a new version of its only smartphone is released later this year.

Related: A closer look at the Snapdragon 410, Qualcomm’s first 64-bit SoC

Samsung’s Galaxy Mega 2 is by no means its highest end device and as such it is set to enter battle in the Far East against a glut of phablets from the likes of Lenovo, Huawei and others.