Samsung launches all-new 850 Pro SSD: "A new breed of performance"

You may think that the Samsung 850 PRO SSD is the silicon embodiment of the old adage, "here we go again." Combining a familiar controller with next-gen flash memory, it certainly bills many features that have been cropping up in other Serial ATA SSDs of late.

On the contrary, however, Samsung's 850 Pro has been thinking outside of the desktop box. Today at the Samsung 2014 Global SSD Summit ITProPortal had a front row seat for its launch, a new solid state drive (SSD) line-up that boasts 3D vertical NAND (V-NAND) flash memory technology. Like the name suggests, 3D V-NAND basically means an SSD made up of flash cells stacked vertically and 3 dimensionally. While traditional NAND sticks to a planar layout, the 850 Pro's V-NAND technology extends into three dimensions by stacking multiple flash layers on top of one another.

So what does that do? In basic terms, that promises to revolutionise performance in solid state drives. V-NAND is centred around avoiding those frustrating constraints associated with shrinking NAND lithography down to ever-smaller process nodes. By empowering the 850 pro with this technology, Samsung claims they've created not only the fastest SATA drive around, but also the most durable. To prove that's not just marketing fluff, Samsung has even slapped a 10 year warranty on the front.

Read more: Samsung's 840 series SSDs: A closer look at the latest upgrades

"With the new 850 PRO V-NAND SSD, Samsung is introducing the next major evolution of SSD technology, taking the lead in delivering high-density SSDs with outstanding endurance, performance and energy efficiency," explained Unsoo Kim, senior vice president of branded product marketing team at Samsung Electronics. "We are fully committed to establishing an innovative computing environment by providing customers with leading-edge V-NAND SSDs with unrivaled performance."

The Samsung 850 PRO promises "blazing-fast" speeds and exceptional endurance, offering the highest level of performance among SSDs using the SATA III (6Gb/s) interface. Its sequential read performance reaches up to 550 megabytes per second (MB/s), with write performance of up to 520MB/s. Random read performance is up to 100,000 input/output operations-per-second (IOPS), with write speeds of up to 90,000 IOPS.

Read more: Samsung 845DC EVO unveiled, SSD for data centres

The Samsung 850 pro will be available in 128 gigabyte (GB), 256GB, 512GB and 1 terabyte (TB) storage capacities from July 21. Prices will start at $129.99 (around £76) for the 128GB model, and $699.99 (around £400) for the 1TB option.

It's been over a year since the Samsung 840 Pro hit shelves, and competitor drives have rapidly evolved since then. The 850 pro series is Samsung's response to that, and is a huge leap forward in SSD technology. As consumer adoption of SSDs accelerates, Samsung hopes that its new V-NAND SSDs will a chunk of the branded SSD market, a market that according to Gartner will be worth $14.47 billion (£8.4 billion) by the end of 2014.