Samsung reveals the compact Galaxy S5 Mini

The much talked about Galaxy S5 Mini has finally been officially revealed today, with the specs very much in line with previous rumours which have done the rounds.

The device boasts a 4.5in AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720, and as expected it incorporates the fingerprint sensor and heart rate sensor as seen on the full Galaxy S5. It's also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance, again like its big brother, and boasts features such as the much commended Ultra Power Saving Mode.

Other specs include a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU and 1.5GB of RAM (which is of course a fair step down from the S5 – but then, so is the screen resolution, which will require less grunt to drive). There's an 8 megapixel camera on board, 2.1 megapixel front-facer, plus LTE support, NFC, and a microSD slot. The OS is Android 4.4.

JK Shin, CEO of IT & Mobile at Samsung, commented: "The Galaxy S5 mini allows consumers to enjoy the iconic design and essential and useful features of the Galaxy S5 through a maximised minimalism approach."

Maximised minimalism? We like that one...

At any rate, Samsung says that the S5 Mini is to go on sale in Russia early this month, before expanding to a global marketplace – hopefully it should be in the UK for mid-July, a rumoured launch date which has previously been floating around the net.