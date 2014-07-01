Samsung unveils three low-end Galaxy smartphones on Android KitKat

Samsung has unwrapped a trio of low-end Galaxy smartphones that all take advantage of Android 4.4 KitKat’s portability to devices with lower RAM sizes and give the Korean firm even more scope at the cheaper end of the market.

First up is the Trend 2, or Ace 4 outside Europe, that has a 4in WVGA TFT display with a dual-core processor clocked at 1GHz and this is supplemented by 512MB of RAM as well as 4GB of onboard storage that can be expanded to 64GB through the microSD slot.

There is a 5-megapixel lens on the back and a VGA camera on the front, Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi, and a 1,500mAh battery powers the whole show, the smartphone coming in either Iris Charcoal or White.

The Galaxy Young 2, meanwhile, is the lightest of the new smartphones at just 108g and although it only has a single-core 1GHz processor there are a range of other features that make it an attractive prospect for buyers.

Battery-wise it has a powerful 1,300mAh cell with a 3.5in HVGA display, 3-megapixel camera, and the same 512MB RAM as the Trend 2 with 4GB on internal storage that can be upgraded to 32GB through the microSD card slot.

Among the additional features is the chance for dual-SIM cards to be used as well as Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi, and it also comes in Iris Charcoal or White colourways.

The Galaxy Core 2, meanwhile, is the powerhouse of the lineup complete with a 4.5in WVGA TFT display and a powerful quad-core processor clocked at 1.2GHz that has 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal memory that can again be expanded through the microSD card slot.

On the back, which incorporates leather casing, there is a 5-megapixel AF camera with flash LED and it has a range of additional features including dual SIM, FM radio, WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and USB 2.0, and it is all finished off by a 2,000mAh battery.

All three of the new devices take advantage of Google’s decision to make sure that smartphones with RAM as low as 512MB can use Android 4.4 KitKat and release dates for all three smartphones will be confirmed later this year.