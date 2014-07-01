Sony Xperia Z3 turns up in leaked image showing white outer case

Sony’s strategy of releasing a top-end smartphone every six months looks set to continue after an image of the Xperia Z3 leaked only a matter of months after the Xperia Z2’s release.

Related: Sony Xperia Z3 design, specs, and launch rumours: LIVE

An image of a new Sony smartphone cropped up alongside a smaller model, which is allegedly the Z3 Compact, in a photo posted to Chinese site Digi-wo with an appearance that is in the same OmniBalance style as other Xperia handsets.

The white handset in the leaked image is the Z3 whereas the smaller black smartphone that sits alongside it is the Z3 Compact that would mean a Z2 Compact won’t be hitting stores.

As a bonus the image comes with an accompanying list of what is rumoured to make up the smartphone. This includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor inside each of the two smartphones that doesn’t marry up with earlier specifications that pegged the Z3 as including a Snapdragon 805 2.7GHz quad-core processor with 3GB or RAM and an Adreno 420 GPU.

The same site also reports that the Z3 has a 1080p display and PVD coating to give extra protection against scratches and impact. All this adds to the previous rumours that it will have thinner bezels than the Xperia Z2 and come complete with a 20.7-megapixel lens on the back.

It comes just after Sony released its Xperia T3 mid-range smartphone last month complete with a stainless steel shell and a 5.3in display with the Xperia Z2 only hitting UK networks at the end of May.

Related: Sony Xperia Z2 review

Sony has not even acknowledged the presence of the Z3 or Z3 Compact and as such a release date or pricing information on the new smartphones are a long way off.