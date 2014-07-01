Vaio moves on from Sony sale with two new laptops

Sony agreed to sell Vaio earlier this year, but the latter has wasted no time in getting back into the laptop market.

Vaio has said it will continue to be a "small" PC maker after the sale and will have to alter its output accordingly, but the first two laptops that have been revealed look very similar to the Pro and Fit ranges that were launched 12 months ago under the Sony brand.

The Vaio Pro is listed in 11.6in and 13.3in models on the company's website, with up to 4GB RAM, Intel Core i7, 11.5 hours of battery life and a Windows 8.1 operating system. The Vaio Fit has a 15in screen, with largely similar specs.

Both laptops contain HD Triluminous displays, which was previously a Sony-only technology, and are currently only available in Japan.

There has been no word on an overseas release.

Sony agreed to sell its Vaio PC division to Japan Industrial Partners Inc. for an estimated £300 million earlier this year and while the two latest releases don't reveal much of a change in the company's output, it'll be interesting to see if Vaio can be a success without the Sony brand.