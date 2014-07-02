Anonymous plans cyber attacks on alleged pro-ISIS nations

Hacking collective Anonymous has plans to launch a series of cyber attacks against nations funding or supporting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

According to Jasper Hamill, a Forbes contributor, sources within Anonymous have confirmed that "OperationNO2ISIS" will launch from next week against Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar, all of which are alleged to support ISIS.

The source said, "We plan on sending a straightforward message to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and all other countries that evidently supply ISIS for their own gain."

Saudi Arabia has dismissed suggestions by Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki that it arms and funds ISIS, but the hacktivist group is continuing to target the nation, due to a history of claims that it supports terrorism in the Middle East.

Anonymous plans to disrupt the government websites of the target states with DDoS attacks. The source added, "In the next few days we will begin defacing the government websites of these countries so that they understand this message clearly."

Although ISIS has had little involvement in cyber attacks itself, it is a growing concern, particularly after ISIS supporters were believed to have hijacked the Twitter handle @theanonmessage in order to post violent images on its timeline.