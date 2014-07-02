Anonymous threatens pro-ISIS nations, the Woz trolls Samsung, why Apple must release a big new iPhone and revenge porn

Samsung's Galaxy Gear has been handed a rotten assessment by Apple's gadget-loving co-founder Steve Wozniak. The man that started up the technology behemoth with Steve Jobs complained that the smartwatch doesn't offer the convenience he was hoping and within half a day it was up on eBay ready to be sold at a bargain price. "That [Galaxy Gear] was the only technology I bought to experiment with that I threw out after half a day, sold it on eBay because it was so worthless and did so little that was convenient," he told the Flying Car innovation conference, according to CNET.

Hacking collective Anonymous has plans to launch a series of cyber attacks against nations funding or supporting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). According to Jasper Hamill, a Forbes contributor, sources within Anonymous have confirmed that "OperationNO2ISIS" will launch from next week against Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar, all of which are alleged to support ISIS. The source said, "We plan on sending a straightforward message to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and all other countries that evidently supply ISIS for their own gain."

The term "revenge porn" is used to describe the phenomenon of people posting explicit images of former partners online - either obtained consensually or stolen - to humiliate them following a break-up. Many people have been a victim of the phenomenon of revenge porn and recently the justice secretary Chris Grayling has told MPs the practice was becoming a more significant problem in the UK and that something must be done about it. However, Polly Neate, chief executive of the Women's Aid charity said, "To be meaningful, any attempt to tackle revenge porn must also take account of all other kinds of psychological abuse and controlling behaviour, and revenge porn is just another form of coercive control."

New data shows that the UK is embracing large-screen phones, as models bigger than 4.9in accounted for nearly a quarter of shipments in the first quarter of 2014. The results show a growing consumer interest in larger smartphones, with shipments of screens over 4.9in growing to 23 per cent in the first quarter of 2014, compared to just seven per cent for the same period in 2013. Screens below 4.2in accounted for 62 per cent of shipments in Q1 of 2013 but fell significantly to 48 per cent in 2014. Furthermore, the sales of phones with screens larger than 5.9in, often dubbed phablets, have grown 100 times over since 2013, but still only account for one per cent of the market. According to Jeremy Davies of Context, the company that carried out the survey, this data points to a trend that Apple can't afford to miss, and does indeed come ahead of rumours of a larger iPhone being released later in the year.

