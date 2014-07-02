Deal: LG G2 mobile for just £283 from Amazon

It's not often that the chance to pick up a top-end smartphone for less than £400 comes along.

However, LG is now offering the G2 for €355.81, which translates to a super-cool £283.

The handset achieved a very impressive 4.5 stars (and a Best Buy Award) in our review, with its brilliant 5.2in, 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution screen, 2.26GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, clever interface and 13-megapixel rear camera singled out for particularly high praise.

True, it's no longer LG's flagship offering but, at less than a year old, it's still a top notch mobile.

You can find the deal on the German version of Amazon (don't worry – items can be shipped internationally).

Read more: LG G2 review

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.