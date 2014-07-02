Deploying an enterprise cloud with HP

Many enterprises mix-and-match multiple clouds depending on their needs, and that is where cloud deployments can get complicated. The developing cloud market is seeing organisations increasingly working with a blend of different cloud infrastructures, whether that be private, public or a mixture of the two by using hybrid clouds.

With these options having to be matched with a variety of cloud services, such as infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and well established software-as-a-service offerings, organisations need the right kind of cloud deployment support.

Businesses deploying a blend of clouds to handle different types of application workloads means cloud management platforms must include a policy-based governance engine to make sure the right workload is matched to exactly the right cloud service.

In a cloud computing environment, organisations can increase and decrease the number of users of computing resources instantly. They can also provision new resources and stop using them when required. With the right tools, this provisioning can be automated and efficiently managed, further increasing business agility.

Companies have to make the right choices when it come to their cloud IT management, and this is where HP comes in. HP CloudSystem is a cloud infrastructure offering that combines storage, servers, networking and software to allow organisations to build complete private, public and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Kraft spreads the word

In 2012, Kraft Foods Inc. span off its North American grocery business as Kraft Foods Group Inc. and rebranded the rest of its international business as Mondelēz International Inc. To prepare Kraft's global IT infrastructure for the split, HP was brought in to use its cloud deployment and management solutions to enable the creation of two new mammoth companies.

Kraft Foods Group Inc. was launched as an $18 billion company with about 23,000 employees in the US and Canada. The company became the fourth largest consumer packaged food and beverage outfit in North America, with iconic brands including Kraft, Maxwell House, Oscar Mayer, Planters and Jell-O.

Overnight, Mondelēz became a $35 billion world snack food leader in chocolate, biscuits, gum, sweets, coffee and powdered beverages, with Mondelēz employing around 110,000 employees. The Mondelēz brands included Cadbury and Milka chocolate, Jacobs coffee, LU Nabisco and Oreo biscuits, Tang powdered beverages and Trident gum.

A tasty HP challenge

Although the company name changes happened overnight, HP worked for nine months ahead of the split to create two separated IT architectures that would guarantee business as usal. As well as enabling new data centres, deploying widespread server virtualisation and extensive Microsoft unified communications, and also delivering five SAP business software deployments, HP built a private cloud architecture for each new company hosted in HP data centres.

The clouds covered every type of application and environment - from product development to critical SAP environments. HP managed more than 2,200 virtual instances within the private cloud environment - more than a third of the combined companies' servers. The stage was also set to add self-service provisioning to further improve responsiveness to client requests, and to bring Kraft Foods Group and Mondelēz International into a new generation of cloud computing.

The companies' next generation hosting architecture provides for the delivery of traditional data centres, private clouds, and as business needs dictate, shared virtual private clouds and hybrid clouds with public cloud providers. The private clouds already in use are based on the extensive cloud automation and management capabilities of the HP CloudSystem Enterprise technology platform.

The wider HP cloud deployment offering

HP Cloud Service Automation (HP CSA) is cloud management software that is used by companies and government agencies to automate the management of cloud-based IT-as-a-service environments. It orchestrates the provisioning and deployment of complex IT services, such as databases, middleware and applications like ERP, CRM and messaging systems. The HP software speeds deployment of application-based services across cloud delivery platforms and traditional IT environments.

Part of a broad portfolio

The software is part of a broad portfolio of HP enterprise management products aimed at helping companies manage the lifecycle of the deployment and usage of cloud computing, whether through public, private or hybrid clouds, to enable the business agility companies seek to benefit from.

Traditionally, IT staff were required to patch and update physical servers manually. Using HP Cloud Service Automation, IT organisations can update thousands of servers automatically. It allows IT departments to move and manage applications among in-house (private) cloud systems, external (public) clouds and traditional IT systems.

Unifying security, governance and compliance

The software is also designed to deliver unified security, governance and compliance across applications, as well as physical and virtual infrastructures. It automates key IT processes so that there is one consistent approach to IT resource management. In addition, HP Cloud Service Automation allows IT departments to dynamically monitor and provision server, storage and network elements, as well as applications, to meet the needs of current and upcoming workloads. Also, the solution allows IT to automatically grow and shrink allocated resources in order to meet quality of service targets.

The software is a component of HP VirtualSystem, a series of integrated server, storage and networking infrastructures from HP designed for Citrix, HP-UX, Microsoft and VMware virtual environments. VirtualSystem is part of the HP Converged Systems portfolio of system-based products that use converged infrastructure for specific workloads. HP Cloud Service Automation software is also included in HP CloudSystem.

With companies increasingly taking up the opportunity to benefit from the business benefits offered by the cloud, they now have a cloud IT management system to secure and protect those benefits.

