Fancy pre-release versions of Microsoft latest Office releases? Sign up here

Users wishing to get their hands on the latest version of Microsoft Office before anyone else can now sign up to the newly launched 'Pre-Release Program'.

The company is looking for beta testers and, in exchange for providing feedback, users will receive pre-release versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Vision, Access, Publisher and Outlook.

Business users will also be given the option to test early versions of the company's Exchange, SharePoint and Project Server products and cloud services.

In order to join the programme, you will have to sign up as either a business or home user and fill out a questionnaire on why you want to take part, as participants are likely to be selected on their suitability to provide constructive criticism on the software.

Perhaps most exciting is the potential opportunity to test an early version of Microsoft's touch-friendly Office software, called Gemini. The product is poised for a summer release and so there's a decent chance that one of the most anticipated Office releases in recent times could feature in the scheme.

Microsoft also launched a similar opportunity for Office 365 users recently. The early access programme allowed businesses to view updates and improvements to the cloud service before they launched to the general public.