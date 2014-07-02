Google confirms Android L for Nexus 4 and original Nexus 7

Good news Google Nexus stalwarts! The company has released the Android L source code to developers to allow it to be installed on a wider range of Google handsets that go as far back as 2012.

It’s being reported by Tech Radar that the move all but confirms that Google’s next OS is coming to the Nexus 4 and the original Nexus 7 [2012] as well as the Nexus 5, Nexus 10 and Nexus 7 [2013].

The new code also includes provision for devices that are Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi cellular Nexus 7 slates thus making sure both old and new Nexus tablets are covered.

As for what developers and über-brave Nexus users can expect, the new version has a whole host of new additions that the current incarnation doesn’t offer. This includes a completely revamped UI, ART as the default runtime, a higher level of power efficiency and performance, and additional enterprise features such as managed provisioning support.

It also includes support for 64-bit devices meaning that the likes of Samsung and Qualcomm can push out the higher-spec chips to smartphone manufacturers and have an OS to test them out on, just like Apple has done since September 2013.

Even with the source code already released it will be a while until the new OS version, which doesn’t even have a name yet and is being tentatively called Lollipop by rumour mongers, is released to consumers.

Android L, or whatever it ends up being called, should hit Nexus devices at some point around September or October and if past years are used as a guide then a new Nexus smartphone possibly branded as the Nexus 6 will be the first to get the new OS.