IBM releases Connections 5 to revolutionise enterprise social collaboration

IBM has stepped up its enterprise social collaboration efforts in the shape of the fifth version of its popular Connections platform.

The firm touts the solution as being able to assist clients in connecting, collaborating and sharing information with key internal and external stakeholders.

Connections 5 is made up of an open and fully integrated collection of social and real-time collaboration, analytics and content management tools that can be seen securely on any screen or device.

"There are few things as potentially detrimental to a company as disconnected employees. When a workforce is out of synch or out of touch, the whole organisation suffers from lost productivity, efficiency and innovation," said Jeff Schick, VP of Social Software, IBM, when launching the new product.

IBM’s platform can be deployed quickly on premise, through the cloud or in a hybrid setting in order to let teams across the globe securely connect and collaborate on projects that are branded as urgent.

Enterprise file sync and document sharing features make sure that team members and experts can access the latest and most up-to-date files no matter when they need to or where they’re stationed.

In January, IBM first announced that it was bringing its cloud and on premises mail, social collaboration, chat, meetings, office productivity and content capabilities – including new high-definition video streaming planned for the latter part of 2014 – under the Connections brand for the first time.

Connections 5 is available right now from the IBM Cloud marketplace meaning a stress free deployment of the end-to-end collaborative platform.