LG G3 premium and budget alternatives in the pipeline

As usual, the release of a flagship phone is followed by variants on the handset trickling out – smaller, larger, premium, or cheaper – and LG's new G3 is no exception to this rule.

In fact, both a premium version of the G3, and a cut-price model are expected to arrive, at least according to the latest from the mobile grapevine.

The Prime version of LG's handset will follow on the heels of Samsung's similar idea, and it too will carry a Snapdragon 805 chip for some extra zing in the performance department – plus it will be IP67 rated for dust and water resistance (like the S5 was anyway).

This info comes via Phone Arena, which spotted that the G3 Prime has received its Bluetooth certification to allow it to go on sale – though it may only target the home turf of Korea, just as with Samsung's stepped-up S5 (at least initially, anyway).

Samsung also upgraded the display considerably with its premium S5 model in South Korea, but LG doesn't have to as the original G3 already has a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution.

Phone Arena also cites a UA profile found on an official LG site which indicates that a cheaper G3 is on the way. This will apparently go under the name of the LG G3 Stylus, supposedly with a 960 x 540 resolution screen. That would seem to indicate it's going to be a lot cheaper, with probably a fair few corners cut in addition to the display if the resolution has been lowered that far.

We've just reviewed the LG G3, incidentally, and it's an excellent phone which scooped one of our Best Buy awards.