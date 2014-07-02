Microsoft beefs up security in OneDrive and Outlook

Microsoft is increasing the levels of security in some of their major products, reinforcing legal protections and increasing transparency.

In a blog post, Microsoft's Matt Thomlinson, vice president, Trustworthy Computing Security, outlined a number of encryption measures the company has undertaken to help customers increase the security of their communications and data. He also talked about Microsoft’s efforts to reinforce legal protections and increase transparency in how they engage with governments around the world.

"We are in the midst of a comprehensive engineering effort to strengthen encryption across our networks and services. Our goal is to provide even greater protection for data across all the great Microsoft services you use and depend on every day. This effort also helps us reinforce that governments use appropriate legal processes, not technical brute force, if they want access to that data."

In his post he outlined three key elements:

"First, Outlook.com is now further protected by Transport Layer Security, or TLS, encryption for both outbound and inbound email. This means that when you send an email to someone, your email is encrypted and thus better protected as it travels between Microsoft and other email providers. Of course, this requires their email service provider to also have TLS support.

