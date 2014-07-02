NextGen Intelligent Cities Conference and Expo to dispel myths around smart cities

If the idea of smarter cities is making your head spin, one upcoming event in Bradford could be the key to getting to grips with the concept. The NextGen Intelligent Cities Conference and Expo is an event designed to spread information, foster debate and dispel myths surrounding the spread of smarter cities.

Held at the Coral Windows Stadium on 15 July, the Intelligent Cities Conference and Expo will feature influential speakers from the world of smart cities, and take place over a number of sessions throughout the day.

Key speakers include a keynote by Professor Brian Cantor, vice chancellor at the University of Bradford. A debate between Rashik Parmar, president of IBM Academy of Technology, Nada Nohrova, a researcher at Centre for Cities, Jonathan Speed, urban development programme manager at Future Cities Catapult and Tom Riordan, chief executive at Leeds City Council.

"It is important that smart initiatives, such as smart meters and open data platforms, are integrated into cities alongside their existing economic development plans to be able to promote economic growth and secure a better quality of life for citizens," said Ms Nohrova, speaking ahead of the conference. "Unfortunately a lot of cities do not yet fully embrace new technologies and we believe this is partly due to a lack of consensus on what becoming a smart city truly means."

John Duncan, business development officer at Super Connected Cities at Leeds City Council will give a presentation on SMEs and Super Connected Cities, introducing the new Connectivity Voucher Scheme and providing local case studies for small businesses to learn from.

Topics up for discussion include green technologies, healthcare, mobile advances and M2M capabilities.

"The event has already attracted a wide range of organisations across the UK, from investors and developers, to service providers and specialist technology companies that otherwise might not have a reason to visit Bradford and see what investment and sales opportunities there are," explained Andrew Macdonald, Director of NextGen Events Ltd.

"The time is now for smart development in cities and our line up of speakers will highlight ideas and case studies on how this can be achieved."

Why not check out the agenda, and register for the event today?