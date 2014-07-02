Tinder CEO rejects "inaccurate" accusations of sexism as casual dating app controversy continues

Tinder CEO Sean Rad has claimed that allegations of sexism against himself and co-founder Justin Mateen are inaccurate.

In a memo sent to employees, Rad denied discriminating against Tinder's former vice president of marketing, Whitney Wolfe, who is now taking the company to court.

"Hey team, I know it's been a difficult 24 hours for all of us," the message read, according to TechCrunch. "I've learned a lot through this process and I wish I had done more in terms of managing what was clearly a complex situation.

"The communications between Justin and Whitney that have come to my attention through this process are just unacceptable. However, as many of you know, Whitney's legal complaint is full of factual inaccuracies and omissions. We did not discriminate against Whitney because of her age or gender, and her complaint paints an inaccurate picture of my actions and what went on here.

"We take gender equality very seriously and none of this reflects the Tinder and culture that we have worked so hard to create. I truly appreciate your dedication."

Earlier this week, Wolfe alleged that ex-boyfriend Mateen sexually harassed and threatened her after they broke up, and Rad, who was apparently aware of this, did not take any action against him. Rad is claimed to have rejected Wolfe's request for severance in exchange for her resignation, and proceeded to sack her.

Wolfe also claims that she wasn't listed as a co-founder of the company because the management said that having "a girl founder" would devalue the company.

Perhaps tellingly, while Rad says that he didn't discriminate against Wolfe because of her age and gender, he doesn't flat out deny that he treated her with less respect than she deserved.

Mateen has since been suspended from Tinder.