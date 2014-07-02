"Revenge Porn must stop" say campaigners

The term "revenge porn" is used to describe the phenomenon of people posting explicit images of former partners online - either obtained consensually or stolen - to humiliate them following a break up.

Many people have been a victim of the phenomenon of revenge porn and recently the justice secretary Chris Grayling has told MPs the practice was becoming a more significant problem in the UK and that something must be done about it.

However, Polly Neate, chief executive of the Women's Aid charity said: "To be meaningful, any attempt to tackle revenge porn must also take account of all other kinds of psychological abuse and controlling behaviour, and revenge porn is just another form of coercive control."

One point to argue the extraction of these images and other kinds of psychological abuse is that it is costly and time consuming. Two peers, Lord Marks and Baroness Grender, have put forward an amendment to the Criminal Justice and Courts Bill which would allow for a one-year jail term for publishing these kinds of images.

The proposal follows a campaign by Lib Dem MP Julian Huppert who has highlighted the issue in the Commons. He said: "We need to make a criminal sanction available when people share indecent images in the knowledge that consent would not have been given."

Chris Grayling has said the government is "very open" to the idea of changing the law to tackle what he said was a "growing problem".

But charity Women's Aid urged the government to go further and support victims through the justice system.

Lib Dem peers are attempting to make the practice a criminal offence. Ministers may take "appropriate action" in the autumn, the justice secretary has said.