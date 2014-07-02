Freebie for startups: Fancy a suite of Twitter analytics tools?

Twitter analytics platform SocialBro is doing its part to help startups and small businesses by offering a free version of its cloud-based analytics tools.

The program will be available through its "free cloud" plan for users with 5,000 followers or less.

Customers will have access to features that tell them when the best time to tweet is, who to follow and unfollow and how the community reacts to their social presence.

CEO and co-founder Javier Burón believes that it solves an important aspect of business.

"With more and more consumers demanding a truly personalised experience, Twitter has created a level playing field where small businesses can take on global brands."

If the free version isn't enough, companies can upgrade to one of SocialBro's paid programs, which start from $13.95 (£8) a month and offer features such as competitor analysis and follower discovery tools.