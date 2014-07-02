TalkTalk announces Gary Steen is new chief technology officer

TalkTalk has appointed a new chief technology officer, Gary Steen, who was previously chief development and delivery officer.

He's stepping into the shoes of Clive Dorsman, who is retiring from TalkTalk this summer following 17 years at the company, after having held the CTO position for just over three years.

The new man Steen has two decades of experience working in the UK and globally in tech, and TalkTalk notes he is very knowledgeable when it comes to designing and rolling out systems in the telecommunications arena. He joined TalkTalk in 2012, but previous to that Steen worked for a number of major names including Vodafone, O2, and BT.

As CTO he will be the brain behind the company's overall tech strategy, from network planning and operations through software development. His team comprises of a quarter of TalkTalk's UK staff.

TalkTalk CEO, Dido Harding, commented: "We're delighted to appoint Gary as CTO. Having been with us for over two years already, Gary fully understands our commitment to making Britain better off by providing customers with simple, value for money products, all made possible thanks to our state of the art network. His wealth of expertise in technical innovation will strengthen our position even further."

Steen said that the company had "exciting new innovation projects" coming in the future (this 1Gbps fibre project, for example), and that it's a "fantastic time to be taking on this role".